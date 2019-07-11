Elzin R. Weidner, 93, of Gardners, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Born Sept. 19, 1925, to the late Chalmer and Mary (Kline) Weidner, he was the widower of Virginia R. Weidner.
Elzin was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, Goodyear. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being outdoors. Elzin served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and retired from the U.S. Naval Supply Depot, Mechanicsburg.
Elzin is survived by his children, David E. Weidner and wife Marilyn of Aspers, and Carol Henry of Gardners; and grandchildren, Jill, Brett, and Bradd Henry. In addition, he is survived by his sisters, Kathryn Rowles and Marion Paxton, both of Carlisle. Elzin was predeceased by his brothers, Leroy and Robert Weidner; a sister Janet Rowles; and son-in-law Frederick R. Henry.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C. 20090; or Wounded Warrior Project, 301 Grant St., Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com for condolences to the family.
