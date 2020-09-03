Timothy A. Diehl, age 61, of Biglerville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
Isolated thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: September 3, 2020 @ 8:00 pm
Timothy A. Diehl, age 61, of Biglerville, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Hershey Medical Center.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.