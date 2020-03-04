Eileen S. Sentz, 72, of Littlestown, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. Born Jan. 21, 1948, in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Eleanor S. (Pentoney) Prout. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert F. Sentz Sr.
Eileen worked for many years as a waitress/cook for the former Sheraton Inn in Gettysburg and later for the Avenue Restaurant. From 1999 until her retirement in 2011, Eileen worked for the Gettysburg Walmart in various capacities, retiring as a department manager.
She was a member of the Bethel Assembly of God Church in Littlestown.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by five children, Brooks Sentz of Norfolk, Va., Robert F. Sentz,= Jr. of Littlestown, LaVonna Sentz of Bendersville, Frances Wagner of Gettysburg, and Charles “Chuck” Sentz of Biglerville; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three brothers, Ronald, Skip and Dennis Prout; four sisters, Irene Harvey, Ruth Long, Dora Edwards and Donna Pritt; and a number of nieces and nephews. Eileen was predeceased by her parents and two siblings, Jeannie Trent and Bud Ferguson.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Bethel Assembly of God Church, 1125 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, with Pastor Rick Ritenour officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
The Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.