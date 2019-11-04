Peggy Arlene McGough, 89, New Oxford, formerly of Johnstown, died Nov. 1, 2019, in New Oxford.
Born March 2, 1930, in Johnstown, daughter of the late George and Blanche (Shull) Gordon, she was also predeceased by her loving husband of 45 years, Raphael Francis McGough, three brothers and three sisters.
Peggy is survived by three sons, Dennis and Donna (Frye) McGough, Gettysburg; Michael and Christine (Wesner) McGough, Abbottstown; and Thomas and Lucinda (Ludington) McGough, Pittsburgh; and 7 grandchildren and spouses; 14 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Peggy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, who also taught Sunday School for more than 30 years.
Friends will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Picking-Treece-Bennett Mortuary, 921 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday with interment following at Grandview Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Peggy’s honor. (ptbmortuary.com)
