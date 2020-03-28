Sandra J. (Stewart) Reindollar, 71, of Hanover, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Wayne C. Reindollar.
Born Feb. 12, 1949, in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Maynard L. and Betty E. (McGee) Stewart.
In addition to her husband, Sandra is survived by her son Patrick A. Reindollar and his wife Connie of Hanover; as well as her brother Maynard L. “Snook” Stewart Jr. of Hanover.
A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Sandra’s name may be made to Caring Hospice Services of Central PA, 101 Good Drive, UNIT 1, Lancaster, PA 17603 or to a charity of your choice.
Services are under the direction of Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. in Hanover. To offer condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
