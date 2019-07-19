Mary K. Finkboner, 94, Mechanicsburg, formerly of Gettysburg, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Bethany Village, Mechanicsburg.
She was born June 13, 1925 in Hanover. Her husband of 61 years, Richard H. Finkboner, died in 2007.
Mary was a former member of St. James Lutheran Church and for a number of years she worked at the church in the Lutheran Intermission. Later she was employed at the FCC in Gettysburg retiring as a systems analyst. Mary enjoyed playing cards and painting. While at Bethany Village she was very active in the chapel, singing in the choir, doing volunteer work and was active in the exercise classes.
Mary is survived by a son, Robert H. Finkboner of Richboro; a daughter-in-law, Sherry Worley of Mechanicsburg; five grandchildren: Dawn Gerardo, Bret Finkboner, Ryan Finkboner, Kathryn Brendlinger, Carly Sue Sassaman; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Richard A. Finkboner, in 2017.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.