Steven Moser, or George as he was know to his friends and associates, departed this life unexpectedly on March 20, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George W. Moser Jr. and Betty Ann Martin; and one sister, Cathy Jo Moser.
He was raised in Rocky Ridge, Maryland, and at the time of his death he was residing in Fairfield.
He is survived by four brothers and two sisters, their spouses and families.
Prior to his stroke a number of years ago, he was often riding his beloved bike, a Harley which he had received from a close and dear friend.
Steven was know on the carnival circuit, as he had been employed by Pennwood Amusements out of Gettysburg for a number of years. During the last few years he worked for Valo BioMedia out of Taneytown, Maryland. He will be missed by all.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the family has decided to hold a Celebration of Life and fellowship at a later date.
If you would like to make a gift in memory of Steven, please consider giving to your local mental health agency.
