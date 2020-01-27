Katherine M. Dittmar, 58, of Aspers, died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Oct. 5, 1961, in Westminster, Md., she was the daughter of Ruth Anna (Sproul) Borcherding, of Towson, Md., and the late William J. Borcherding. She was the wife of Raymond C. Dittmar Jr., of Aspers, whom she was with for over 15 years.
Katherine was a dedicated nurse at Genesis Gettysburg Center for 14 years
She is survived by seven children, Justin Ridgely, Josh Ridgely, Colton Ridgely, Abigail Ridgely, Raymond Dittmar III, Zachery Dittmar, and Seth Dittmar; 12 grandchildren; and two brothers, Breck Borcherding and Frank Borcherding.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020m at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. There will be a Celebration of Life service at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.