Janet Benchoff Oyler, 96, of Gettysburg died Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born in Hanover, York County, on Dec. 10, 1922, the daughter of the late Harvey M. and Loretta Gertrude (Sanders) Benchoff.
She was predeceased by her husband Thomas O’Brien Oyler Sr. who died on Aug. 4, 1988, as well as their son Thomas O’Brien Oyler Jr. who died on April 6, 2009.
Mrs. Oyler was also predeceased by her four siblings, Mary Ethel Benchoff, Clara Longenecker, Gladys Baumgardner, and Charles Benchoff.
She is survived by four children, Jane A. Oyler of Gettysburg, Jerome P. Oyler of Gettysburg, William J. Oyler and his wife Mary Ann K. Oyler of Biglerville, and Susan T. Oyler of Gettysburg; four grandchildren, Thomas O’Brien Oyler III of State College, Pa., Sara A. Baldwin and her husband Bruce A. Baldwin of Gettysburg, Jacob K. Oyler and his wife Elizabeth J. Oyler of Biglerville, and Katrina M. Hill and her husband Zachariah M. Hill of Gettysburg. In addition, she is survived by five great-grandchildren, Rebecca E. Baldwin, Lucy E. Oyler, Harvey D. Oyler, Maximus M. Hill, and Alexander C. Hill.
Mrs. Oyler was a life-long member of Saint Francis Xavier Roman Catholic Parish. She and her late husband Thomas were united in the bonds of Holy Matrimony by the late Rev. Father Mark Stock on Nov. 25, 1942, at Saint Francis Xavier Church. Her profound Marian spirituality was reflected in her love of Our Lady’s Rosary, and her dedication as a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Oyler was a graduate of the Class of 1941, Gettysburg Area High School. A talented businesswoman, Mrs. Oyler and her husband co-owned and operated Oyler’s Fruit Farms, a diversified, deciduous tree fruit agricultural entity located in northwest Franklin Township, Adams County.
Actively engaged in civic organizations, in her lifetime Mrs. Oyler was a member of the Soroptimist Club, the Gettysburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary, where for several years she contributed her logistical abilities to the planning of the annual Auxiliary Tea for hospital employees. She had held a leadership role in the Gettysburg Sub-League of the Women’s General League of Gettysburg College.
As an advocate for and supporter of the Roman Catholic priesthood, Mrs. Oyler, in her retirement years, took great joy in visiting with seminarians who were engaged in priestly formation at Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Thomas O. Oyler Sr. Scholarship Fund at Gettysburg College, 300 N. Washington St., Gettysburg PA 17325; or Mount Saint Mary’s Seminary, 16300 Old Emmitsburg Road, Emmitsburg, MD 21727.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Oct. 31, 2019, at 10: a.m. at Saint Francis Xavier Parish on West High Street in Gettysburg with the Rev. Father Andrew St. Hilaire as principle celebrant and Rev. Father Daniel Mitzel as concelebrant. Pallbearers are Thomas O. Oyler III, Jacob K. Oyler, Charles Baker, Wallace Kane, John Hemler, and George Boring. Private interment will be at Saint Ignatius Loyola Cemetery, Buchanan Valley. There will be no viewing at the request of the deceased.
