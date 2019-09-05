Robert W. Baker Sr., 83, of Fairfield, passed away on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at Alfred House Assisting Living Center in Olney, Maryland.
Born June 7, 1936, in Taneytown, Maryland, he was the son of the late Wilmer and Louise Baker. Mr. Baker was predeceased by his wife, Florence C. (Kane) Baker, who died Jan. 18, 2019.
Mr. Baker was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving aboard the USS Forrestal. He was a retired automotive salesman.
Survivors include his son Robert W. Baker Jr. and wife Cathy of Derwood, Md.; granddaughter Cayla Baker; sister Doris Groft of Gettysburg; and three brothers, Larry Baker of Taneytown, Ken Baker of Fairfield, and Ronnie Baker of Taneytown. He was predeceased by a brother Richard Baker.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield. The family will receive friends on Oct. 26, 2019, at the funeral home from 10 to 11 a.m. Burial will be private.
