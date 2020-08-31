Doris G. Bushman, 89, 210 Confederate Drive, Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Paramount Healthcare, Fayetteville, Pa.
She was born Jan. 5, 1931, in Fair Oaks, Pa., the daughter of the late Fred and Anna Muchko Durniak. Doris is survived by her husband of 64 years, William H. Bushman.
Doris was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. She graduated from Ambridge High School, Ambridge, Pa., and later from D.C. School of Stenography. For many years while stationed overseas with her husband she helped in officer’s clubs, local PX’s and was the Hallmark person in the postal exchanges. After moving to Adams County, she was employed at the FCC until her retirement in 1996. For many years she was involved with the Gettysburg Welcome Wagon. She enjoyed the beach, bowling and watching her husband play softball.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Joy Bushman Taylor and her husband Jeff of Biglerville; a son, Jay Bushman and his wife Amy of Ashburn, Va.; five grandchildren, Jennifer Gilner, Rachael Caiola, Bradley Bushman, Matthew Bushman and Brett Bushman; six great-grandchildren; a twin sister, Dorothy Reese of Hudson, Fla.; and a brother, William Durniak of Copperas Cove, Texas. She was predeceased by a son, Gary William Bushman, and brothers and sisters, Steven Durniak, Helen Durniak, Peter Durniak, Pauline “Winnie” Eirman, Mabel Michaels, John Durniak, Paul Durniak, and Joseph Durniak.
Funeral services will be held Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to a favorite charity.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
