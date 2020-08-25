David M. Kaas, age 82, of Gettysburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the Gardens at Gettysburg Nursing Home. He was born Jan. 22, 1938, in Rocky Ridge, Md., the son of the late Martin J. and Bernadette (Orndorff) Kaas.
David was an owner-operator for several trucking companies until his retirement.
David is survived by three sons, David A. (Patricia) Kaas of Gardners, Douglas A. (Linda) Kaas of Fairfield and Bradley V. Kaas of Hyndman, Pa.; and two daughters, Karen M. Moxley of Waynesboro, and Terri Moore (Larry) of Fredericksburg, Va. He is also survived by his siblings, Marie Stambaugh (Franklin) of Rocky Ridge Md., Corrine Miller, and Virginia Althoff (Edward) all of Emmitsburg, Md., and Rosalie Ferrebee (Wayne) of Thurmont, Md.; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Robert J. Kaas and two sisters, Mary Ruth Seidel and Rita Field.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
A private interment will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg at the family’s convenience.
Contributions may be made in David’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
