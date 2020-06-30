John R. Shuss, 91, of Gettysburg, formerly of Bethesda, Md., died Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born July 3, 1928, in McClellandtown, Pa., he was the son of the late Samuel and Zola (Felten) Shuss. He was the husband of Mary (Bernard) Shuss, of Gettysburg, to whom he was married for 45 years.
Mr. Shuss was a member of the Gettysburg Presbyterian Church, where he did a lot of woodworking in the church. He was a 1950 graduate of Penn State University and a veteran of the United States Army serving during the Korean War. He worked for 27 years as an electrical engineer with the United States Navy and was also employed by National Scientific Labs Inc.
After his retirement he was proud to provide tax counseling for the elderly at the Gettysburg Office for the Aging, which he did for 20 years. He was a member of the Good Samaritan Lodge 336 F&AM.
In addition to his wife, John is survived by his sister, Alice (Shuss) Malone, of Breezewood, Pa. He was preceded in death by his sister, Bernice Peterson.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Evergreen Cemetery, 799 Baltimore St., Gettysburg. The family invites guests to come early to the graveside to greet the family.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
