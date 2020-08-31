Kay Arlene (Schearer) Carlson, 82, of Biglerville, passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
She was born Aug. 3, 1938, in Warren, Pa., the daughter of the late Arthur W. and Verna Marie Gustafson Schearer. Kay is survived by her husband of 61 years, Rev. Martin J. Carlson.
Mrs. Carlson was a graduate of Warren High School, Warren, Pa., in 1956, and Mt. Sinai Nursing School, Cleveland, Ohio, in 1959. After receiving her R.N. certificate, she quickly specialized in psychiatric nursing. She was a longtime employee of the State Hospital in Warren, Pa., but she also worked in general nursing positions in many hospitals and care centers around Pennsylvania, including Green Acres in Gettysburg. In her free time, Mrs. Carlson enjoyed collecting dolls, stuffed animals, and baseball memorabilia, and she was a lifelong cat lover.
In addition to her husband, Kay is survived by a son, Scott Carlson and his wife Cheryl of Natick, Mass.; and two grandchildren, Anders M. Carlson and Anna L. Carlson. She was predeceased by a sister, Judith Ann Schearer Stark.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. Michael Allwein officiating. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Thursday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. Interment will be in Warren County Memorial Park, Warren, Pa., on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
