Lacey Jane Harbaugh, 31 of New Windsor, Maryland, formerly of Fairfield, died suddenly on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Carroll Hospital in Westminster, Maryland. Born Aug. 28, 1988, in Gettysburg she was the daughter of Patricia A. “Patty” (Flohr) Shuyler of Fairfield and the late Joseph Harbaugh Jr. who died in 1991.
Lacey graduated in 2006 from Fairfield High School and worked in retail sales for a number of years before caring for her daughter.
In addition to her mother, Lacey is survived by her daughter, Kaylee J. Gibson of New Windsor, Md.; fiancé, Anthony Gibson of New Windsor, Md.; stepfather, Sterling M. Shuyler Jr.; two sisters, Amanda M. Eyler (Brad) of Mineral, Va., and Bambi M. Stepler of Biglerville; maternal grandfather, Robert Flohr of Gettysburg; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Rose Harbaugh Sr. of Blue Ridge Summit, Pa.; step-grandmother, Judy Shuyler of Orrtanna; niece, Abby M. Eyler; nephew, Bradley R. Eyler; aunts, uncles, and Kaylee’s grandmother, Cindy Gibson of New Windsor. She was predeceased by a maternal grandmother, Donna Jane Flohr and step-grandfather, Sterling M. Shuyler Sr.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at the Carroll Valley Park Pavilion, 5865 Fairfield Road, Carroll Valley. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.