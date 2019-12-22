Brian A. Zinn, 51 of Hanover, entered into God’s eternal care on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Gettysburg Hospital with his family by his side. He was the husband of Melissa A. (Masenheimer) Zinn to whom he was married 21 years.
Born Jan. 2, 1968 in Hanover, he was the son of Gerald W. and Vonnie A. (Bowling) Zinn.
Brian was a member of the Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover, McSherrystown Knights of Columbus, McSherrystown Home Association, New Oxford Social Club, Brushtown Athletic Association, McSherrystown Fish and Game, United States Bowling Congress, and a 1987 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, McSherrystown. He was employed at Hanover Architectural Products for over 20 years. Brian was an avid Penn State and Steelers fan. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially bowling, having bowled over twenty games with a score of 300. Brian also enjoyed going to see his favorite band Half Serious, but he mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are two children, Brandon A. Zinn and Matthew M. Zinn, both of Hanover; two siblings, Steven W. Zinn and wife Kim of Hanover and Lori A. Murphy and husband Joe of New Oxford; parents-in-law, James and Linda Masenheimer of Hanover; sister-in-law, Michelle Kopp and husband Jason of Hanover; and his nieces and nephews, Courtney and Bethany Zinn, Brenna, Sarah, and Ryan Murphy, and Alex Kopp (USAF) and Abby Kopp.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Basilica, Hanover with Rev. Joseph P. Howard as celebrant. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends and relatives will be received Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Murphy Funeral Home, 501 Ridge Avenue, McSherrystown, with a prayer service held at 8 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mike Murren, Mike Zinn, Jason Zinn, Ryan Murphy, Chris Staub, Brad Hoover, Dave Staub, and Josh Masenheimer, and serving as honorary pallbearer will be Alex Kopp.
Contributions in memory of Brian may be made to Delone Catholic High School, 140 South Oxford Avenue, McSherrystown, PA, 17344 or Sacred Heart Basilica, 30 Basilica Drive, Hanover, PA, 17331.
Condolences and memories may be shared at: www.murphyfuneralhomeinc.com
