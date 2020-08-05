A Celebration of Life for Nola Ditzler, who passed away March 7, will be held at 10 a.m. on Aug. 8 at the Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Road, Dover, PA 17315.
She was the wife of Frederick R. Ditzler, to whom she was married for 49 years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Community Church.
