Marie C. Bougourd, 82, of Littlestown, died Saturday, June 27, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital.
She was the wife of Daniel E. Bougourd for 66 years. Born Oct. 22, 1937 in Baltimore City, Marie was the daughter of the late James Joseph and Margaret Marie Crovo. She was a homemaker.
Surviving in addition to her husband are: three daughters, Carol L. Anderson and Michael, Margaret Marie Bougourd, Virginia Marie Taylor and Rick; three sons, Patrick Joseph Bougourd and Julia, Daniel E. Bougourd Jr., and John A. Bougourd and Robin; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Joseph Crovo.
Marie was predeceased by her sister and her four brothers.
She was an avid reader and loved playing bingo.
A funeral service is planned Wednesday, July 1, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. C. Anthony Miller officiating. Viewing is planned Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is to be in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown. Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.