Christine Mae Wheeler, 48, of York Springs, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at the Hanover Hospital from chronic medical conditions.
She was born Feb. 22, 1971, in Mechanicsburg the daughter of Carol L. (May) Wheeler of York Springs and the late Kenneth R. Wheeler.
Christine was a graduate of the Bermudian Springs High School, Class of 1989, and was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, York Springs.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister Kendra Lory.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m., in the Cocklin Funeral Home Inc., 30 N. Chestnut St., Dillsburg. A visitation will be held Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
