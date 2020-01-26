Howard C. “Howie” Weikert, 75, died Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Carol L. (Miller) Weikert, his wife of 57 years.
Howie was born May 8, 1944, in Gettysburg, the son of the late Clinton J. and Ethel G. (Overholtzer) Weikert.
Howie was a member of the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, and retired from Schindler Elevator after 38 years of service.
The family would like to thank Hospice & Community Care, especially Dr. Lauren Smith, and nurses Holly and Kim, for the care they gave to Howie.
In addition to his wife Carol, Howie is survived by a daughter Connie G. Riley of Shrewsbury; two grandchildren, Tara Riley of New Freedom and Ceri Riley of Shrewsbury; a great-granddaughter Riley Kendall of New Freedom; two brothers, Jim Weikert of Dillsburg, and Larry Weikert of Gettysburg; and a sister Nancy Phillips of Gettysburg. He was predeceased by a son Jeffrey Weikert; and two brothers, Tory Weikert and Rick Weikert.
At Howie’s request, there will be no viewing or services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
