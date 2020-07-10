Robert G. “Jerry” Breighner, 87, of Littlestown, entered God’s eternal care, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Born July 14, 1932, in Adams County, he was the son of the late Carl J. and Bernadette (Feeser) Breighner. Jerry was the loving husband of Viola “Sue” (Hankey) Breighner with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
Jerry was a member of St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, Littlestown, where he taught CCD and was involved with the CYO. He was a little league baseball coach in the Littlestown area for many years when his children were growing up.
Jerry was a 1951 graduate of Delone Catholic High School. He was the founder and former owner and operator of Breighner Tire and Auto, Littlestown. Jerry was a territory manager for Firestone before founding Breighner Tire and Auto.
Jerry was a member and former commander of the Littlestown VFW Post #6954, a member and former commander of the Littlestown American Legion Post #321, and a former board member and past president of the Littlestown School Board. In his retirement he was a crossing-guard for Littlestown School District.
Jerry enjoyed walking, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his loving wife, Viola, Jerry is survived by his children, Wilhelmina “Willi” Blank of Abbottstown, Randy Breighner of Littlestown, Victoria Redding of Littlestown, Mary Anne Taylor of Littlestown, and Robert G. Breighner Jr. of Dallastown, Pa.; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Pat Millar of New Oxford. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Dick Breighner, William Breighner, and John Breighner; and two sisters, Helen Rider and Betty Kuhn.
In compliance with health and public safety directives due to the COVID-19 virus, the service for Jerry will be held privately at Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, Pa.
Contributions in memory of Jerry may be made to St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 29 S. Queen St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.