Hilda R. Wolfe, 106, formerly of Littlestown, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Transitions Healthcare, Gettysburg. She was the widow of Marvin H. Wolfe who died Aug. 2, 2003.
Born Aug. 1, 1913, in Gettysburg, Hilda was the daughter of the late Oliver and Grace Shenberger Cluck. She was a 1932 Littlestown High School graduate and a homemaker.
Surviving are her son Gary L. Wolfe and Diann of Littlestown; her two grandsons, Daniel and David Wolfe; two great-grandchildren, Heidi Gilbert and Nikki Beach; great-great-granddaughter Savannah Beach; and her sister Florence Smith of New Chester. Hilda was predeceased by her brothers, Lester, Russell, Harold and Donald Cluck; and her sisters, Grace Alwine, Dorothy Jamison and Mildred Cluck.
She was a member of Jehovah Witness English Congregation of Gettysburg. Hilda enjoyed working with stained glass and spending time with her family.
Funeral service is Thursday, Jan. 23, at 11 a.m., at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Mr. Cedric Moore officiating. There will be no viewing, however, the family will receive friends Thursday 10–11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials in Hilda’s name may be sent to her church at 1274 Highland Ave. Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
