James Louis LaBarre Jr., 83, of Littlestown, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Jim, born Nov. 3, 1936, was predeceased by his parents, James Louis Labarre Sr. and Elaine Larine (Smith) LaBarre of Baltimore.
He was the husband of Linda L. (Capella) LaBarre for 54 years and the loving father of Theresa L. Burnette and husband Richard of Littlestown, Virginia E. Martin of Hanover, James L. LaBarre III and wife Cheryl of Baltimore and Kathleen A. Lucy and husband, Calvin of Littlestown. He is also survived by five granddaughters, Lindsay K. Burley of Dover, Del., Jessica N. Burnette and Rebecca A. Burnette of Littlestown, and Haley N. Martin and Sydney A. Martin of Hanover; one great-granddaughter, Nora J. Hathcock of Dover, Del.; a brother William E. LaBarre of Conowingo, Md.; and many nieces and nephews.
Jim served as an engineman in the Coast Guard during the Cold War era, an officer with the Baltimore City Police Department in the Marine and Crime Lab Divisions, being awarded a commendation ribbon and teaching self defense tactics at the police academy.
He studied the art of blacksmithing at Penn State and went on for many years plying the craft of farrier (horseshoeing) as a side line. He returned to engine work, earning his teaching credentials and spent 29 years teaching diesel mechanics at the high school level in both Howard and Carroll counties in Maryland. He was an advisor for the vocational Industrial Clubs of America where one of his students was awarded first place in a national competition.
Jim was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown, the American Legion, The Industrial Educators Fraternity and a lifetime member of the John Brown Liberty Ship. He spent over 50 years with the Boy Scouts of America beginning as a Cub Scout and progressing through Boy Scouts attaining the rank of Eagle, Explorer Scouts and Sea Scouts and moving into the leadership chain where he received numerous awards. Jim loved farming, especially horses and making hay and his John Deere tractor.
There will be no public service, but a Celebration of Life will be held later this year.
