God welcomed into His stadium in heaven His son Gene on Saturday.
Eugene “Gene” C. Dillon, 63, of Buchanan Valley, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from complications due to injuries received after heart bypass surgery on June 27 at the York Hospital.
Born June 8, 1956, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late J. Donald and Marie (Keller) Dillon of Buchanan Valley. He was the husband of Patricia “Patty” A. (Miller) Dillon with whom they shared their life together for over 22 years.
Prior to enjoying his retirement the last 11 years, Gene worked as an equipment operator for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for over 25 years. He was a founding member, along with his brother and brother-in-law, of the Buchanan Valley Fire Department where he went on to serve as a line officer and driver. He was an avid sports fan and in particular, loved Penn State football and basketball, the LA Dodgers and played in local softball leagues.
In addition to his wife, Gene is survived by their two children, Robert Funt and his wife Melanie of Williamsburg, Va., and Andrea Helsley and her husband Justin of New Oxford; three grandchildren, Connor, Carter, and Amelia; five siblings, Linda Spielman of Buchanan Valley, Larry Dillon of Buchanan Valley, Dave Dillon of East Berlin, Janet Bordwine and her husband Chris of Winchester, Va., and Cindi Phares and her husband Al of Buchanan Valley; two aunts, Joan Swanger of Hanover, Pa., and Irene Steinberger of Chambersburg, Pa.; uncle Carl Keller of Gettysburg; his father-in-law Fred Miller of Abbottstown; mother-in-law Susan Merfa, of Hanover, Pa.; brothers-in-law, Fred Miller and Paul Miller; and sister-in-law Mary Anne Coover; plus numerous nieces and nephews.
Gene was a lover of nature, enjoyed watching and hunting deer, and traveling to ocean destinations. And he cared for all God’s beings, but in particular, he was devoted to his three other “kids,” his beloved Tiger, Rush, and Ms. Snerdly.
The family is hosting a time of fellowship for family and friends, starting at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the Buchanan Valley Fire Department, 1180 Buchanan Valley Road, Orrtanna.
In lieu of flowers, as Gene was not a flower-type guy, the family is asking that donations be made to the Buchanan Valley Fire Department or the Adams County SPCA.
The Monahan Funeral Home is assisting the family with funeral details.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.