John Robert Snaman died on Aug. 18, 2019, at the age of 93 years. He died at his son Roger’s home in Harpers Ferry, W.Va., from congestive heart failure while under the care of Hospice of the Panhandle (WV).
He was preceded in death by his wife Eleanor (Montgomery), daughter Sue Snaman Edwards and brother Thomas Snaman of Warrendale Pa. He is survived by Roger and wife Beverly of Harpers Ferry W.Va., and grandchildren Matthew and Caitlyn Edwards.
John was the first born of Louis and Marie (Tress) Snaman of Pittsburgh. He attended the University of Pittsburgh, also serving two years as a corpsman in the Navy. After returning to Pitt, he graduated in 1947 with his bachelor’s degree.
In 1951, he wed Eleanor Marsh Montgomery of Matewan, W.Va., and eventually settled in Springfield, Va. While raising a family, Eleanor was an elementary school librarian and John served in various business management positions. Northern Virginia was their home until 1976.
Peach Glen and Knouse Foods was John’s next stop. He worked many years in the fruit industry and retired in 1987. Selling their beloved home in Biglerville brought them to Cumberland Crossing Continuing Care Community in 1998. While at Cumberland Crossing he was an opinionated member of the resident’s committee and a master at Wii bowling, which he attended religiously for years.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church of Carlisle, 2A N. Hanover St., Carlisle, PA 17017. A reception afterwards will be held at Cumberland Crossing, Carlisle, PA 25430. Internment will be in Pittsburgh at a family site at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in John’s name to any of the following organizations: Cumberland Crossing Resident’s Association, 1 Longsdorf Way Carlisle, PA 17015; Hospice of the Panhandle (WV), 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430; or your local animal shelter.
