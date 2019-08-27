James A. “Jim” Study, 59, of Littlestown, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy. He was the husband of Sandra E. (Sheely) Study for 26 years.
Born Aug. 20, 1960, in Gettysburg, Jim was the son of the late Roy E. Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Warner) Study. He was a 1979 Littlestown High School graduate and had worked as a route salesman for RUS of Frederick for many years and was employed with Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, for 18 years.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughter Kali M. Coble and Blake of Henryetta, Okla.; and his son Brandon J. Study of Philadelphia; his three grandsons, Parks, Pistol and Rumble Coble; his brothers, Roy E. Study Jr. and Gloria of Colleyville, Texas, and John D. Study and Lee Ann of Littlestown; his sisters, Mary Ellen Losego, Catherine Hostetler and Mike, all of Littlestown, Jane L. Wertz and Jeff of Biglerville, and Brenda J. Dayhoff and Sam of Gettysburg; his in-laws, Nevin and Gladys Sheely of Littlestown; his sister-in-law Tanya Seibel and Eric of Spring Grove; and many nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his sister Marie Study.
He was a member of Bethel Assembly of God, a social member of the V.F.W. and F.O.E., all of Littlestown. Jim loved Penn State sports, the Steelers and Littlestown sports. He loved spending time with his family and beach vacations.
Viewing is Thursday, Aug. 29, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Bethel Assembly of God, Littlestown. Funeral service is private. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Adams County Community Foundation designated to support the Jim Study Charitable Fund which will support local students in their pursuit of education and athletics. Donations may be made by check or online to the Adams County Community Foundation, 25 S. Fourth St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, or at http://www.adamscountycf.org.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
