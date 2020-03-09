Albert Joseph Valasko, 84, of Ocean Pines, Md., passed away March 4, 2020 in Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin, Md.
Albert was born in Wilpen, Pa., May 6, 1935 the son of the late Joseph and Mary Valasko. He graduated from Ligonier Valley High School in 1953.
He served in the United States Air Force for six years, training in San Antonio and continuing on to Patrick AFB, Florida and later at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.
While in Colorado, he met and married Nancy Louise Cole in 1959. They remained married for 60 years.
In 1962 he and Nancy moved to Maryland and began to work for the United States Postal Service, continuing on 28 years until his retirement. He enjoyed golf, reading, crossword puzzles, and entertaining his family at his home to which he retired in Ocean Pines.
Albert is survived by wife Nancy Valasko, daughters Lisa Lawson, Regina Strauser, and Mary Valasko, son Joe Valasko, sister LaVerne Smith, seven grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. from St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church, 1095 Church Road, Orrtanna, Pa., with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro celebrant. Interment will be in the church cemetery immediately following the Mass. There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a Vigil For the Deceased, led by Deacon Steven Huete at 7:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Friends of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge at friendsofblackwater.org. Online obituary and condolences available at monhanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.