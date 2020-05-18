Ethel M. Keefer, age 83, of Biglerville, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Gardens of Gettysburg. She was born Sunday, Sept. 6, 1936, in York, the daughter of the late Taylor M. and Mary C. (Hoffman) Myers.
Ethel graduated from Northern High School in 1955. She was formerly employed by Rice Fruit Co. for 13 years. She had also worked at Mt. Orchard Co-op for 19 years. She enjoyed doing word searches. When she was able, she enjoyed gardening and going to sportsman's car races.
Her husband, John H. Keefer, passed away in 2009.
She is survived by one daughter, Julianne M. and husband David Starner of Gettysburg; three sons, Roger Keefer of Carlisle, James Keefer of Mifflin, and Jeffrey and wife Angie Keefer of Mifflintown; four grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Myers of Bendersville. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Joyce A. Keefer; sisters, Doris Wilson and Patsy Spurlock; and brother, Taylor M. Myers.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, at Upper Bermudian Cemetery, 185 Ground Oak Church Road, Gardners, with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
