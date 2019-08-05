Patricia Jean Pritt, 68, of Hanover, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at her home.
Born on Friday, Aug. 11, 1950, in Hanover, she was a daughter of the late Charles R. and Frances A. Clouser Rosensteel.
A 1969 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, she was employed by Homewood at Plum Creek in the housekeeping department for over 20 years. She was a devoted member of St. Vincent de Paul Church, where she served as a community minister to the sick. She loved to play scratch-off lottery tickets and had a great laugh and sense of humor. Extremely faithful, her family and her friends held a priority in her life.
Patricia is survived by her son, Denny Pritt and his wife Kathy; two granddaughters, Lauren and Hannah; two brothers, Richard J. Rosensteel and his wife Sandra, and Robert W. Rosensteel, and a sister Joyce A. Rosensteel, all of Hanover; and several nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at St. Vincent de Paul Church with the Rev. Michael P. Reid II serving as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Vincent’s Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a viewing one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul Church, 220 Third St., Hanover, PA 17331, or to the charity of one’s choice.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com.
