Joyce Ann Spenla, 88, joined Our Lord on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
She was born Aug. 29, 1930 in Rockwell City, Iowa the daughter of the late Harley and Margaret Olson Horstman. She was married to Leo James Spenla for 53 years, serving as a Marine wife with four children for 20 years.
Joyce worked throughout the years as a phone operator, bookkeeper and retired from Herff Jones Yearbooks in Gettysburg after 19 years of service. She enjoyed service to her family, helping as a Girl Scout Leader, reading, gardening and sewing. She was also very active in her church.
Mrs. Spenla is survived by a daughter, Cynde Overholtzer of Fairfield; a son, Mike Spenla and his wife Patty of Jacksonville, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Sheila Spenla of Springfield, Mo.; a sister-in-law, Eva Horstman of Des Moines, Iowa; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo J. Spenla; two sons, Mark Spenla, Steven Jon Spenla; a brother, Bill Horstman and a sister, Lois Jean Ullman.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at 1 p.m. from Wesley Chapel, Fairfield, with Rev. Kim Phillips officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Lohrville, Iowa. In place of flowers memorials can be made to the work of Jesus at Wesley Chapel, 654 Old Waynesboro Road, Fairfield, PA 17320. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhom.com.
