Helen Louise (Schwartz) Crouse, 84, Gettysburg, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019 at her home.
Helen was a native of Gettysburg born June 19, 1935 the daughter of the late Willis R and Evelyn S. (Weikert) Schwartz. Helen was predeceased by her husband Ross H. Crouse to whom she was married for over 50 years.
She is survived by a sister, Violet S. Corkle of Salt Lake City, Utah. Helen is also survived by her children, Andrew R. Crouse and his companion, Amy Miller, and Janet E. (Crouse) and her husband John M. Hartzell of Gettysburg. In addition, she is survived by grandsons James A. Hartzell of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Zachary R. Hartzell of El Paso, Texas.
Growing up in the Gettysburg area, Helen enjoyed summer experiences at Camp Nawakwa and served the camp as a counselor as well. Helen was the valedictorian of her 1953 class at Gettysburg High School. She was an avid reader and music enthusiast for years, and particularly enjoyed her fellowship with her many card club friends.
After graduation, Helen was encouraged to work in the Gettysburg Hospital Laboratory as a student and received extensive one-on-one training. She worked at the hospital for 38 years as a laboratory technician with 15 of those years as the Histology Department Head.
A lifelong member of St. James Lutheran Church, Helen served the church as a council member, volunteered in the church office, and was a member of several committees. She also served as worship leader, choir member, and Stephen Minister. For many years, she created the baptismal banners.
A Memorial Service celebrating Helen’s life will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. from St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York Street, Gettysburg. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or the Adams County Library, 140 Baltimore Street, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or Camp Nawakwa, 1033 Nawakwa Road, Biglerville, PA 17307. Online condolences and obituary available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
