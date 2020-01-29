Maysie Andrea (McCleaf) Fox, 80, of Chambersburg, Pa., and formerly of Orrtanna, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.
Born Oct. 1, 1939, in Orrtanna, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Freda (Stonesifer) McCleaf. Maysie was predeceased by her husband, Edward Charles Fox, who died in 2010.
She was a member of the Freedom in Christ Church in Chambersburg. Maysie was a floral designer in the Chambersburg area for many years.
She is survived by her two children, Melanie A. Varner and husband Kent of Fort Littleton, Pa., and Rodney L. Fox and his wife Brenda of Strongsville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Barry Hunsecker, David Fox, Emily Coyle, Erin Fox, Nathan Hunsecker and Samuel Fox; four great-grandchildren, Alyson, Lily, Brody and Greyson; and two sisters, Constance Howe and Sandra Howe, both of Gettysburg.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg with Rev. John Pogue, officiating. Interment will be in the Fairfield Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 1 to 2 p.m.
Online condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
