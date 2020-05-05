Robert Kenneth Wolf, 60, entered into the rest of his Lord and Savior on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Gettysburg on July 4, 1959. He was the beloved son of the late Glenn and Ruth (Riley) Wolf.
He attended Gettysburg High School. He was employed by Inland Container Co. for 27 years.
Robert is survived by four sisters, Patsi (Dewey) Edwards of Culpeper, Va., Jane (Durand) Little of Aspers, Pam (Trac) Thomas of Biglerville, and Peggy (Mike) DeVader of Pittsburgh, Pa.; eight nephews, Adam and Matt Thomas, Chris Fissel, Jeremiah Edwards, Jon DeVader, Andy Little, and Tommy and Tyler Wolf; four nieces, Holly George, Rachel Scamack, Stephanie Thomas, and Sarah DeVader; three great-nephews; and four great-nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Wolf Jr.
Bob loved his family, his cats, “Tweety” and “Bethy Boo,” and old western TV shows. He was a social member of the Biglerville American Legion.
He greatly enjoyed helping his Dad and family work in their restaurants, Glenn’s Diner and Glenn’s Family Restaurant. Over the years he prepped thousands of cases of chicken for their broasted chicken dinners and was an excellent pie and donut baker.
He was also a very hard worker during his tenure at the Inland Container Co. Before severe rheumatoid arthritis disabled his body, he greatly enjoyed snow skiing and particularly water skiing at Lake Raystown with his friends.
“We are (as I was saying) of good courage and confident hope, and prefer rather to be absent from the body and to be at home with the Lord.” — 2 Corinthians 5:8 (AMP)
Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville, is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Due to Covid-19, a private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be offered through www.duganfh.com.
