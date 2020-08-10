Paul L. Huff Jr., 64, of Gettysburg, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Laurel Lakes Nursing Center in Chambersburg, Pa.
Born Oct. 23, 1955, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Paul L. Huff Sr. of New Oxford, and the late Goldie I. (Cool) Huff.
Paul was employed as a printer for 41 years with Quad Printing Corp. in Fairfield. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, hunting and participating in archery shoots. Paul was a member of the Fairfield AmVets, Adams County Fish and Game Association, Gettysburg Archery Club and Blue Ridge Sportsmen Club. He also enjoyed volunteering at New Beginnings Archery in Gettysburg.
In addition to his father, Paul is survived by two children, Shannon J. Huff of Gettysburg and Paul L. Huff III of Orrtanna; a granddaughter, Sierra Fritz; six siblings, Gloria Warrenfeltz of Gettysburg, Gary Huff of Orrtanna, Gene Huff of Cumberland, Md., Phillip Huff of Biglerville, Pam Shealer of Gettysburg, and Gail Baker of Orrtanna; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A public viewing for Paul will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. A private graveside service and interment will take place at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Gettysburg.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
