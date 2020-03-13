Ms. Hilda A. Shindledecker, 76, of Waynesboro, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in the York Hospital, York.
Born Nov. 20, 1943 in Tomstown, she was the daughter of the late James L. and Sara (Mentzer) Shindledecker.
Ms. Shindledecker attended Quincy Township High School and later went on to obtain her GED.
She was employed as a book binder at Fairfield Graphics retiring after 27 years. Ms. Shindledecker also was employed at Connie’s Sportswear, Waynesboro for a number of years as well as owning and operating her own country store for 10 years. After her retirement she was employed at Despina Leos Candy Kitchen, Waynesboro.
Ms. Shindledecker was a member of Blue Rock United Brethren Church, Tomstown. She enjoyed spending every Sunday afternoon at Pen Mar Park. Ms. Shindledecker also enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews and attending their sporting events.
She is survived by three siblings, James C. Shindledecker and his wife Anne of Path Valley; John R. Shindledecker of Zullinger; and Mary E. Mock and her husband Michael of Waynesboro; a sister-in-law, Nancy Shindledecker; a nephew, James “Eddie” Shindledecker of Waynesboro; as well as a number of other nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and great-great-nephews.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by five siblings, Sara Jane Kirby, Margaret M. Blackburn, Joseph F. Shindledecker, William Mentzer and Charles E. Shindledecker and a number of nephews.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Blue Rock Church, 7885 Mentzer Gap Road, Waynesboro, PA with Pastor Gregory Helman officiating. Burial will follow in Quincy Cemetery, Quincy.
There will be no public viewing however the family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Tuesday morning in the church.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance, 344 Leedy Way East, Chambersburg, PA 17202 or to Relay For Life of Greencastle, American Cancer Society, PO Box 198, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 Attention: Relay For Life of Greencastle.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
