Rodney E. Brandt, 80, of Gardners, passed away Feb. 12, 2020 at Claremont Nursing and Rehab, Carlisle.
He was born Dec. 30, 1939. He was the son of the late Edith Fickel Brandt and Nesbur G. Brandt of Gardners.
Rodney is survived by a son, Keith E. Brandt and wife, Kellie of Mt Holly Springs, Pa. He is also survived by a twin brother, Edgar W. Brandt and wife, Ruth of Aspers. Also a step-brother, Nesbur Brandt Jr. and wife, Elieen of Norristown, Pa. and many cousins. Predeceased in death was his wife, Ruth A. Moyer Brandt and step-sister Joyce Martin. He served in the Army Reserves.
He was a member of the Mount Victory Methodist Church. After cremation, remains go to Mount Victory Cemetery with his wife Ruthie.
