Clara M. (Cooley) Myers, 89, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at the Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home in Carlisle. She was the wife of the late Luther F. Myers, who died Jan. 13, 2009.
Clara was born Nov. 1, 1930, in East Berlin, the daughter of the late Harry D. and Mary L. (Mummert) Cooley.
Clara was a member of St. John’s U.C.C. in New Chester, a 1948 graduate of East Berlin High School and retired in 1988 from Book of The Month Club in Mechanicsburg. Clara was an avid quilter and loved spending time with her family.
Clara is survived by a daughter Donna J. Bechtel and her husband Don of Dillsburg; a son Ronald L. Myers of Camp Hill; three grandchildren, Denise Metz and her husband Michael, Jennifer Piper and her husband Wayne, and Donald Bechtel Jr. and his wife Kristin; six great-grandchildren; and a sister Geneva Mummert of New Oxford. She was predeceased by a daughter Lynda S. Myers; and two brothers, Harold and Frederick Cooley.
Funeral services and burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s U.C.C., 2243 Hunterstown-Hampton Road, New Oxford, PA 17350.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
