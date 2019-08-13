Paul J. Morehead, 98, lifelong resident of Littlestown, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at his daughter’s home in Littlestown.
He was the husband of Margaret Catherine “Kass” (Moxley) Morehead who predeceased him on April 15, 2009.
Paul was born May 25, 1921, in Littlestown, a son of the late Charles M. and Mary (Collins) Morehead. He was predeceased by brothers, Henry, John, Milton and Moss; and sisters, Mary Phillips and Alma Straley. He is survived by his sister Jeane Hankey.
Paul served in the U.S. Army from July 1, 1942 to June 18, 1943. He was a partner with his father and brothers in their family business, Charles Morehead & Sons from 1946 to 1983.
Paul is also survived by his daughter Kay Morehead Strevig and significant other John Zepp of Littlestown; his two grandchildren, Todd M. Strevig and Lindsey of Warner Robbins, Ga., and Beth R. Lee and Dan of Hanover; his great-grandchildren, Michael and Jordan Strevig, and Gabriel and McKenzie Lee; and step-great-grandchildren, Sage and Sam Pritchard.
Paul was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Littlestown. He was also a life member of Littlestown American Legion Post 321 for 72 years.
Funeral service is Saturday, Aug. 17, at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Rebecca Ajer-Frantz officiating. Viewing is 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg, with military honors conducted by Littlestown Allied Veterans Council.
Memorials in Paul’s name may be made to his church at 665 St. Johns Road, Littlestown, PA 17340; or Hanover VNA Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
