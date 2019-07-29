Eleanore R. Decker, age 56, of Aspers, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at her home. She was born Monday, Nov. 19, 1962, in Wilkes Barre, the daughter of the late Russell and Eleanore (Gummo) Traver.
Eleanore graduated from Lake Lehman High School in 1980. She was employed by Needle and Thread in Gettysburg for 10 years. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Biglerville. Eleanore’s passion was quilting, sewing and her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Cecil W, Decker. She is also survived by, four sons, Loren C. and wife Terra Decker of Chambersburg, Tyler M. and wife Julie Decker of Hanover, Devin R. Decker of Birmingham, Ala., and Dominic W. and wife Heather Decker of New Oxford; daughter-in-law Fallon Booth of Bonneauville; nine grandchildren, Olivia, Caleb, Josiah and Micaiah, children of Loren, Gavin and Paris, children of Devin, and Riley, Molly and Leah, children of Dominic; three sisters, Patricia Rifenbery of Meshoppen, Edith Wiltsie of Harveys Lake, and Nancy Foster of Shavertown; and three brothers, Russell Traver of Harvey’s Lake, Samuel Traver of Noxen and Anthony Traver of Noxen. She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Carter and Baby Decker, children of Tyler.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Calvary Baptist Church, 2939 Table Rock Road, Biglerville, with Pastor Loren Decker officiating and Pastor Paul Cole assisting. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until time of services.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cumberland Valley Christian School, c/o Home Economics Dept., 600 Miller St., Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
