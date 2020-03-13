Nola F. (Obitz) Ditzler, 70, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at her residence in Dover Township. She was the wife of Frederick R. Ditzler to whom she was married for 49 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday March 21, 2020 at Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Road, Dover.
Officiating the service will be Pastor Logan Ames.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd, York is in charge of arrangements.
Born July 24, 1949 in Racine, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Rudolph and Anna Mae (Ihle) Obitz.
She was employed in quality assurance with Precision Components Corporation for 26 years.
Nola loved helping people, especially members of her church family and was an active volunteer with the Tim Tebow Foundation and Feed My Starving Children.
She also enjoyed flower gardening, traveling and scuba diving with her husband.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Ditzler is survived by three daughters, Tina L. Artman and husband, Steve of Manchester, Caitlyn E. Warrington and husband, James of Steelton and Heather M. Ditzler of York; four grandchildren; one step-grandson; three sisters, Kathy Patterson of Denver, Colo., Sally Hill of Hilo, Hawaii and Marybeth Epperly of Fuquay-Varina, N.C. and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bruce Smith and sister, Gail Ohlinger.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Friendship Community Church, 3380 Fox Run Rd, Dover, Pa 17315.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.