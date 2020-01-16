Eleanora P. Lupp, age 96, of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Lutheran Home in Gettysburg. She was born Saturday, Sept. 29, 1923, in Gardners, the daughter of the late Edwin and Beulah (Starner) Lupp.
Eleanora was formerly employed by Knouse Foods Peach Glen for close to 50 years. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Gettysburg. She was the commander of the Auxiliary of the Disabled American Veterans Assoc. in Gettysburg. She was a teacher's assistant at the Adams County Christian Academy. She was instrumental in development of the library at Memorial Baptist Church. She also helped to cook for banquets and dinners at her church.
Her husband John W.L. Lupp passed away in 2001.
She is survived by two daughters, Patricia E. Armolt of Germantown, Md., and Goldie E. Hoffman of Selah, Wash.; one son David G. Lupp of Denver; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two sisters, Grace Rider of Reedsville, and Goldie Lawson of Harrisburg; and one brother Leroy Hewitt of Crescent City, Fla. She was preceded in death by a daughter Yvonne L. Owens; son John E. Lupp; and brother Dorsey Hewitt.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20 at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville with Pastor Emeritus Steven Baker officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.