Lois Jean Frock, 88, formerly of Littlestown, died Saturday, Oct. 26, at the home of her daughter Jenny Ward in Chambersburg. She was the widow of Stanley F. Frock who died May 3, 1991.
Born Oct. 12, 1931, in Gettysburg, Lois was the daughter of the late Elmer Guy and Genevieve (Gearhart) Miller.
She had been employed with Carroll Shoe, Littlestown, and Cambridge Rubber of Taneytown for over 30 years.
Surviving are her children, Jennifer Jo Ward and Tom of Chambersburg, Julie Ann Kerr of Bedford, Richard Eugene Frock and Dottie of Littlestown, and Robert F. Frock of Spring Grove; her 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; her brother Elmer Jack Miller of East Berlin; her sister Betty Daley of Littlestown; and five nieces and nephews. Lois was predeceased by twin daughters Sondra Kay and Sandra May Frock, and sister B. Ruth Witherow.
Lois was a member of Barts Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown. She enjoyed bird watching, reading, solving word searches, playing Uno and bingo, watching ME TV and spending time with her family.
Funeral service is Thursday, Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastor Tammy Blose officiating. Viewings are Wednesday 6–8 p.m. and Thursday 10–11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown.
Memorials in Lois’ name may be sent to her church at 50 E. King St., Littlestown, PA 17340.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
