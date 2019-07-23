Elsie (Lobaugh) Wire, 92, passed peacefully, with her family by her side, on Monday, July 22, 2019, at The Brethren Home Community. She was the wife of the late Russell E. Wire, her husband of 63 years, who died Dec. 22, 2015.
Elsie was born Sept. 6, 1926, in York Springs, the daughter of the late Charles and Hattie (Hamilton) Lobaugh.
Elsie was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church in York, a graduate of York Springs High School, and a volunteer at the East Berlin Area Community Center.
Elsie is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Mathews and her husband Curt of East Berlin; three grandchildren, Nate Mathews and his wife Jessie of Centreville, Va., Scott Mathews and his wife Erin of North Pole, Alaska, and Hannah Scholle and her husband Tyler of Bremerton, Wash.; six great-grandchildren; a brother, Melvin Lobaugh of Connecticut; and a brother-in-law, Ken Kemper of Gardners. She was predeceased by a son, Rodney Wire; three brothers, Adam, Guy and Raymond Lobaugh; two sisters, Irene Wire and Grace Kemper; and three half-sisters, Florence Mentzer, Pearl Melhorn and Ethel Herman.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Trinity Road, York, with her pastors, Rev. Paul Gausmann and Rev. Sara Gausmann, officiating. Burial will be in St. Paul “Wolf’s” Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc, 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin.
Memorial contributions may be made to Skills of Central PA, 341 Science Park Road, State College, PA 16801.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
