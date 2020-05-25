Sandra Lee “Sandi” (Hawk) Snoke, 77, of Littlestown died Sunday, May 24, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of John M. Snoke for 50 years.
Born Feb. 8, 1943, in Hanover, Sandi was the daughter of the late Edward F. and Ruth E. (Heiner) Hawk. She was a 1961 Littlestown High School graduate and earned her masters equivalency from Shippensburg University.
Sandi began her teaching career at William Penn High School in New Castle, Del. She later continued at Gettysburg Area School District teaching English and French and retired in 2007 from Lincoln Intermediate Unit teaching ESL, English as a Second Language, after a total of 26 years teaching public school.
Surviving in addition to her husband, John, are her daughter, Karen Malone and Brian of West Chester; her son Mark Snoke and Cindi of Dillsburg; her two granddaughters, Avery and Neve Malone; step-granddaughter, Stephanie McCullough; step-great-grandson, Maverick McCullough; her sister, Shirley Little of Littlestown; and her nieces and nephews.
Sandi was predeceased by her sister, J. Dolores Hawk who died in 1987.
She was a lifelong and active member of Redeemer’s UCC, Littlestown where she taught Sunday school, was a choir member, and a consistory member and president for many years. She was also a Littlestown Historical Society member and Ruth’s Harvest volunteer. Sandi enjoyed volunteering, anything involving music and loved her family above all.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memorials in Sandi’s name may be sent to her church at 107 E. King St., Littlestown,PA 17340 or American Cancer Society, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603.
