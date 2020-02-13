Adam Leroy Leiphart, 22, of Gettysburg, entered God’s eternal care, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.
Born Dec. 10, 1997, in Gettysburg, he was the son of Nelson H. and Laura (Kump) Leiphart.
Adam was a 2016 graduate of Biglerville High School. He worked at Rutter’s and Arby’s in Gettysburg, and prior to that worked at Applebees, the Walmart garage, and Lowe’s in Indiana. He enjoyed wrestling, motorcycles, 4-wheelers, being outdoors, fishing and hunting, going to the beach, and playing video games.
In addition to his loving parents, Adam is survived by two brothers, Nicholas Leiphart and Nelson Leiphart Jr.; a sister Heather Showers; maternal grandfather Paul Kump; maternal grandmother Peggy Leedy; paternal grandfather Nelson L. Leiphart and Jane; aunts, LeeAnn Gravely, Lisa Argenbright and Terry, and Tammy Fahnestock and Brian; uncles, Brian Kump, and Tony and Lisa Bortner; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his maternal step-grandmother Cathy Kump; a paternal grandmother Carol Carl; an uncle Joe Kump; and an aunt Kelly Kump.
A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville). Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Adams’ name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation-Type 1 Diabetes, 200 Vesey St., 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281; or to the Epilepsy-Seizure Foundation, 8301 Professional Place W #230, Landover, MD 20785.
The Kenworthy Funeral Home Inc., 66 E. Hanover St., Gettysburg (Bonneauville), has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
