Richard E. McCleaf, age 78,of Aspers, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at York Hospital in York. He was born Saturday, April 12, 1941, in Biglerville, the son of the late Robert L. Sr. and Catherine E. (Taylor) McCleaf.
Dick attended Biglerville High School. He was employed by BMY in York for 23 years. He also worked at Cadbury Beverages in Aspers for five years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, crabbing and spending time with his great grandchildren. Dick loved to garden when he was able.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sandra E. (Trent) McCleaf. He is also survived by his daughter, Sherry L. and husband Tom Cooper of Gettysburg; two sons, Dwayne G. McCleaf and companion Debra Martin of Aspers, and Bryan E. and wife Rose McCleaf of Aspers; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and his sister, Tanya E. Taylor of Aspers. He was preceded in death by his sister Marion Slaybaugh; and brothers William “Jim” McCleaf and Robert McCleaf.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Private graveside services will be in Biglerville Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Richard McCleaf may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
