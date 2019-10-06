Heather M. Arentz, 36, of York Springs, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at her home.
Heather was born Oct. 5, 1982, in Hanover, the daughter of Glenn L. Arentz of East Berlin and Patricia M. (Hartlaub) Arentz of East Berlin.
In addition to her parents, Glenn and Patricia, Heather is survived by a daughter Taylor L. Kaleo of Dover; a son Landyn M. College of Gettysburg; a grandson Braydyn Hartman of Dover; two sisters, Missy A. (Arentz) Marcus of East Berlin and Jennifer L. Arentz of Gettysburg; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Following cremation, memorial services will be held at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 306 Harrisburg St., East Berlin, on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. George B. Scott officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
