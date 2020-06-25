Sgt. 1st Class (Ret) John L. Moore Jr., 90, passed Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. He was the husband of Jo Ann (Castellano) Moore.
John was born March 8, 1930, in Morristown, N.J., the son of the late John L. and Dorothy E. (Lamberson) Moore Sr.
John retired from the U.S. Army after 40 years of service. He served in the Korean War, where he was a prisoner of war, and received the St. Barbara’s Medal, Purple Heart with three clusters, and the Combat Infantry Badge among his many medals.
John was a member of the East Berlin V.F.W., Disabled American Veterans, Hanover, American Legion, Gettysburg, AMVETS, POW, Military Order of The Cooties, National Association of Uniform Services, and the Korean War Veterans, #178, York.
In addition to his wife Jo Ann, John is survived by several nieces and nephews. John was predeceased by two sisters, Delores Orndorff and Janet Heiser.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 7 p.m. at the Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Ft. Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
