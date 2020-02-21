Thomas Earl Powell, 70, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital.
Born Feb. 24, 1949 in Gettysburg, he was a son of the late Robert M. Powell and Jean M. (McKenrick) Glass.
Tom enjoyed sports; he was a member of Gettysburg Men’s Softball League and loved the Pittsburgh teams, Panthers, Pirates, Penguins and Steelers. Tom also enjoyed bluegrass and attending outdoor concerts; his favorite thing to do was to attend trivia night at several locations around Gettysburg.
Thomas is survived by his daughter, Carey P. Brown of Biglerville; his long-time companion, Susie Mitchell of Gettysburg; two brothers, Robert M. Powell and his wife Deb of Gettysburg, Bud Glass and his wife April of Gettysburg; three sisters, Lisa Decker and her husband Barry of Gettysburg, Kate Schnable and her husband Rick of Charlestown, WV, Rhonda Harmon of Gettysburg; three grandchildren Jeremiah Brown of Biglerville, Allen Brown of Enola, Bethany Stewart and her husband Lucas of Biglerville; two great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by grandparents, Flavius and Virginia McKenrick; a brother, Ken Powell and his stepfather, Ronald P. Glass.
There will be no public viewing; following cremation a memorial service to celebrate the life of Thomas Earl Powell will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Peters Funeral Home, 321 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, PA with Rev. Kevin D. Orewiler officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
To share memories of Thomas Earl Powell and view a video tribute, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.