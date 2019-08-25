Edward H. Phiel, 86, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born June 24, 1933, in Carlisle, Pa., the son of the late Leslie and Bess Hassinger Phiel.
Mr. Phiel was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses, Gettysburg. Ed was a veteran of the U.S. Army. In 1972, he began working for Knouse Foods in Biglerville as a laborer and eventually became the boxer operator on the out-of-stock line, a position he held until his retirement in 1995.
In his retirement he collected stamps and antique miniature cars. He was a quiet gentleman who always liked to help others.
Ed is survived by his sister, Rita Malfaire of Eden, Md.
Funeral services will be private. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
